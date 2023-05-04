Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Elbit Systems Ltd. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elbit Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $188.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.22. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.