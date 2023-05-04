Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Increased by Analyst

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

EQ stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.20. Equillium has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,060 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

