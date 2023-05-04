Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Increased by National Bank Financial

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
