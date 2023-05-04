Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised by Analyst

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

