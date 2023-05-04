Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised by Analyst

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.