Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. CSFB raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Shares of RNW opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.61. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

