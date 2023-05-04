Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 63.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

