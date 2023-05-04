Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.00.

TSE:CPX opened at C$45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$40.06 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.09%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.19%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

