Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issued By DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

FBIZ opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director John J. Harris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

