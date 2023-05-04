Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

