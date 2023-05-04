Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Shares of OBNK opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $832.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also

