Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEIC stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

