Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $411.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.68. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

