Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.60.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $431.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.79. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

