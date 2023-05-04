Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for FirstCash’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCFS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.