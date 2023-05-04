Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issued By Wedbush

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,731 shares of company stock worth $184,897 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,392,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,253,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

