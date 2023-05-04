Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.27 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.