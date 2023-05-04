Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut by Analyst

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.43.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $356.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.08. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

