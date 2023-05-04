Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

