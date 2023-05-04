Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Boosted by Analyst

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

GFL opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

