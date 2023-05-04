Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Increased by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$49.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$31.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.97%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

