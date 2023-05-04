Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut by Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

LSTR opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $267,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Landstar System by 12.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 52.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 211,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 72,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 104.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

