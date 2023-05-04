Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

