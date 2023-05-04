Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newell Brands in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after buying an additional 8,407,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

