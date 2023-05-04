Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Boosted by Analyst

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:NVT opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

