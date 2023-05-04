Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

