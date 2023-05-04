Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

SFM stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

