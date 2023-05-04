Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics Increased by Analyst (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for STMicroelectronics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,921,000 after buying an additional 180,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after acquiring an additional 952,720 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

