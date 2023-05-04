Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $287.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.55 and a 200-day moving average of $256.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

