Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Reduced by KeyCorp

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

Stryker Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $287.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock valued at $87,168,483 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.