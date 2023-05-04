Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Textron in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Trading Down 1.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:TXT opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 27,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,325,000 after acquiring an additional 992,091 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Textron by 2,478.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 635,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,249,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

