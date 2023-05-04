Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.24. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.