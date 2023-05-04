Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

WRB stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

