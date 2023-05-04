Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Cut by Analyst

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

WY stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

