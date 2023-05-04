Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of QSI stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Insider Activity at Quantum-Si

In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 247,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,416.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 87.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.