Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of QSI stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.
In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 247,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,416.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
