Ralph S. Michael III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

