Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

