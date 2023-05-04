Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 810,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,215,000 after purchasing an additional 92,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

