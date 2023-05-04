Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

