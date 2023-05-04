Redwood Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Redwood Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE RWT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -55.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

