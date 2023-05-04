Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Repligen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.35. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

