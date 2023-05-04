Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.57 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.83. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

