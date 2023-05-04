Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.
