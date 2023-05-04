Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

RGA opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

