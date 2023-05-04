Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE TSU opened at C$30.99 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.54 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

