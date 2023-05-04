Reviewing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 3 8 1 2.83 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tingo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $217.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 13.22% 19.38% 4.40% Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $8.55 billion 5.23 $1.11 billion $5.39 38.80 Tingo Group $146.04 million 2.90 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Tingo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

