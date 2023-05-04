Reviewing Boxed (BOXDQ) and Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.23% -51.02% -10.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1168 3507 49 2.70

This is a summary of current ratings for Boxed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $23.00 billion -$175.65 million 4.81

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

