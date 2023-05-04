Reviewing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harbor Diversified and Allegiant Travel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiant Travel 1 9 3 0 2.15

Earnings & Valuation

Allegiant Travel has a consensus price target of $102.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Allegiant Travel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.35 $39.11 million N/A N/A Allegiant Travel $2.30 billion 0.86 $2.49 million $0.09 1,211.44

Harbor Diversified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allegiant Travel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Allegiant Travel 0.11% 4.69% 1.30%

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation, and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the operation of Kingsway Golf Course. The Other non-Airline segment includes the Teesnap golf course management solution and Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

