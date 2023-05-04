Reviewing Reborn Coffee (REBN) and Its Rivals

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reborn Coffee to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.23 Reborn Coffee Competitors $2.00 billion $180.09 million 1.90

Reborn Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4259 5567 263 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reborn Coffee and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 467.01%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.08% -17.52% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reborn Coffee competitors beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

