Richard O. Schaum Sells 5,424 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gentex stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

