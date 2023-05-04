RLI Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.42. RLI has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,355,000 after buying an additional 196,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,607,000 after buying an additional 188,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.